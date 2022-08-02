 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henryetta man drowns in Lake Eufaula

A Henryetta man has drowned in Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were notified about 3:25 p.m. Monday that an abandoned boat was in the water and a pickup was parked at the Gentry Creek Park boat ramp with its trailer in the water, according to an OHP news release.

The body of David Duvall, 66, was found around 6 a.m. Tuesday. He was not using a flotation device, troopers said.

