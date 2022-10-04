Heavy traffic but lower gas prices south of border await OU-Texas game motorists

The good news for Oklahoma motorists heading to this year's OU-Texas football game is they can fill up their gas tanks with prices about 40 cents per gallon cheaper in Texas than in Oklahoma.

The bad news is — like most years — traffic is likely to be heavy, with at least 24,000 additional vehicles than usual crossing the Red River on two major highways alone, officials said.

The annual rivalry game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The State Fair of Texas is also being held through Oct. 23 outside the stadium.

"Gas is one thing Sooner fans can save on,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble said. “Before heading south, we urge fans to get their vehicles ready with checks of tires and all vehicle systems to avoid unexpected breakdowns in heavy traffic."

The average price of regular unleaded on Tuesday was $3.49 in Oklahoma and $3.09 in Texas, AAA said.

"Texas currently has the second-lowest gas prices in the nation. … Dallas stations are charging an average of $3.02 a gallon," Gamble said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, said Monday that sharp regional differences in gasoline supplies have caused prices to drop in some areas of the country and spike in others.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said heavy traffic is expected on Interstate 35 between the Oklahoma City and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas.

"Drivers can expect heavy traffic on I-35 this weekend and should plan extra travel time or consider alternate routes," the agency said.

But unlike previous years, motorists will not have to deal with major construction projects on I-35.

In 2021, 53,317 vehicles on average crossed the Red River in both directions daily on I-35, ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said. That figure jumped to 68,602 vehicles on average between the Friday and Sunday of last year's OU-Texas weekend, a 22.2% increase.

All lanes of I-35 will be fully opened from the Oklahoma City metro area to the Texas state line Friday through Sunday, ODOT said.

At another major highway crossing, an average of 38,117 vehicles per day crossed the Red River in both directions on U.S. 75/69, south of Durant and north of Sherman, Texas, Gerlach said. The figure jumped to 46,796 average vehicles between the Friday and Sunday of last year's OU-Texas game weekend, a 22.7% increase.

Those increased figures don't include a myriad of other highway crossings along the Oklahoma-Texas border.

For current Oklahoma highway traffic conditions, check oktraffic.org.

For Texas traffic information, go to drivetexas.org or contact the Texas Department of Transportation at 1-800-452-9292.

