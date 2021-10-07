Health officials hope downward COVID-19 death trend signals worst of delta variant behind Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has continued to see an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases, numbers and hospitalizations this week, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Thursday during a virtual news conference.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that we have seen the worst of this delta variant in Oklahoma,” he said.

The state's new seven-day average of new cases was 1,224, which is 56% lower than the peak number of 2,806 on Aug. 30, he noted.

“Our population’s immunity against this virus is improving thanks to the available vaccines that are safe and highly effective and all the Oklahomans who have stepped up to receive their vaccine,” Frye said.

The data reinforce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines at preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths, Frye said.

He referred to a newly released report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that documents that vaccinations have helped reduce COVID-19 infections by 7,500, hospitalizations by 2,800 and deaths by 1,100 among Oklahomans age 65 and older.