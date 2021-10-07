Health officials hope downward COVID-19 death trend signals worst of delta variant behind Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has continued to see an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases, numbers and hospitalizations this week, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that we have seen the worst of this delta variant in Oklahoma,” he said.
The state's new seven-day average of new cases was 1,224, which is 56% lower than the peak number of 2,806 on Aug. 30, he noted.
“Our population’s immunity against this virus is improving thanks to the available vaccines that are safe and highly effective and all the Oklahomans who have stepped up to receive their vaccine,” Frye said.
The data reinforce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines at preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths, Frye said.
He referred to a newly released report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that documents that vaccinations have helped reduce COVID-19 infections by 7,500, hospitalizations by 2,800 and deaths by 1,100 among Oklahomans age 65 and older.
The study of Medicare recipients found that as vaccinations increased from January, when the vaccines became more widely available, through May, each 10% increase in vaccination rates resulted in an 11-12% decline in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries, The Associated Press reported.
Of the nearly 1.9 million fully vaccinated residents in Oklahoma, only an estimated 11,700 have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19, Frye said.
“This emphasizes just how effective the vaccines are,” Frye said.
While officials hope the downward trends continues, the state is prepared if there is another surge, he said.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said 4,220,148 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 1,904,980 Oklahomans have completed the full vaccination series, Reed said.
The figure includes 48.1% of the total population, 59.5% of the adult population and 80.4% of the population 65 years old and older, he said.
As of Thursday, 90,950 booster and third doses had been administered, Reed said.