Health Department begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahoma legislators

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has begun making COVID-19 vaccines available to the nearly 150 members of the Oklahoma Legislature.
The Health Department offered vaccines to legislators this week, said John Estus, spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall.
"The department recommended legislators be vaccinated for continuity of government and due to their frequent travel and public interaction across the state," Estus said. "House members were notified of the availability this week and can receive the vaccine if they choose."
It's not immediately clear how many legislators have opted to receive the vaccine through the Health Department.
Oklahomans can respond to questions on the portal "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan" and opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available. Scheduling will be limited at first to Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and first responders.
