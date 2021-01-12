 Skip to main content
Health Department begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahoma legislators

  Updated
House of Representatives

Members of the House of Representatives stand and applaud House Speaker Charles McCall at the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. State legislators returned to the Capitol for their organizational day to set procedural rules for the upcoming legislative session. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has begun making COVID-19 vaccines available to the nearly 150 members of the Oklahoma Legislature.

The Health Department offered vaccines to legislators this week, said John Estus, spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall.

"The department recommended legislators be vaccinated for continuity of government and due to their frequent travel and public interaction across the state," Estus said. "House members were notified of the availability this week and can receive the vaccine if they choose."

It's not immediately clear how many legislators have opted to receive the vaccine through the Health Department.

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

"They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: "I didn't want to leave her alone."

