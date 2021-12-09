Health commissioner assures Oklahomans that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective after attorney general expresses doubt about the science

Reed highlighted that the vaccines have gone through rigorous examination by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have emergency-use authorizations.

"We understand that there's some reservations by some folks out there because it's still under emergency-use authorization — some of the vaccines — but we're still pushing that this vaccine is the best method to go out and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Reed said. "And we continue to encourage Oklahomans to seek vaccination."

Reed also shared some insights gleaned from state data on vaccine breakthrough infections.

In the past month, he said, 20% of all reported COVID cases were breakthrough cases. He said fewer than 1% of the breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalization.

He said the average time frame between an individual's last dose of the primary series and a positive diagnosis was 228 days, which indicates the majority of them would have been eligible for a booster dose at time of their infections.