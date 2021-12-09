Health commissioner assures Oklahomans that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective after attorney general expresses doubt about the science

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed emphasized Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and the "best tool we have to prevent and respond to the various stages of this virus" only two days after other state leadership openly expressed doubt about the vaccines.
"With news of a new variant, it's a good time for us to remind Oklahomans that the COVID-19 vaccine works to keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill — even against variants," Reed said during a weekly COVID update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
State Attorney General John O'Connor said he doesn't believe the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is clear during a media briefing Tuesday with Gov. Kevin Stitt about the state's progress in five lawsuits related to federal vaccine mandates. Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, called O'Connor's comments "a gross disservice to the public" and "a misunderstanding of the science."
In responding to a reporter's question Thursday about O'Connor's remarks, Reed said OSDH is focused on putting out information to assure Oklahomans the vaccine is safe and that "we do feel like the science is there to help support vaccinations."
Reed highlighted that the vaccines have gone through rigorous examination by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have emergency-use authorizations.
"We understand that there's some reservations by some folks out there because it's still under emergency-use authorization — some of the vaccines — but we're still pushing that this vaccine is the best method to go out and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Reed said. "And we continue to encourage Oklahomans to seek vaccination."
Reed also shared some insights gleaned from state data on vaccine breakthrough infections.
In the past month, he said, 20% of all reported COVID cases were breakthrough cases. He said fewer than 1% of the breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalization.
He said the average time frame between an individual's last dose of the primary series and a positive diagnosis was 228 days, which indicates the majority of them would have been eligible for a booster dose at time of their infections.
"This shows us that like many other immunizations, booster doses are an important part of the COVID-19 vaccination program to help prevent serious illness," Reed said. "We encourage eligible Oklahomans to consider a booster, especially those in the higher-risk groups."
The CDC on Thursday announced that it now recommends ages 16 to 17 who have received the Pfizer vaccine to get booster shots if they are at least six months past their initial vaccination series.
"Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said in a statement.