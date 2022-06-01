Head-on crash kills two women Wednesday in Pittsburg County

A head-on crash Wednesday in Pittsburg County left two Quinton women dead, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rebecca Miller, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic west on Oklahoma 31 and Mary Durbin, 51, was eastbound in a 2011 Ford Focus when both vehicles went left of center around 8:30 a.m. and collided head on about 7 miles east of McAlester, troopers said.

Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP news release.

Miller was taken to a McAlester hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her 1-year-old and 4-year-old passengers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, the OHP reported.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.