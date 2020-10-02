 Skip to main content
Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

OHP stock sign (copy)

MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

A Haskell man was killed in an Okmulgee County crash Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers are still investigating the crash but say Charles Burris, 77, was driving one of two Ford trucks involved about 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 75 at 231st Street, 10 miles north of Beggs. 

Local firefighters worked to extricate Burris from the wreckage for about 35 minutes, and he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the report. 

A passenger of the other truck, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

All occupants involved in the crash were wearing their proper restraints, troopers reported, and both vehicles' airbags deployed. The roadway was described as dry and the weather was clear. 

Both driver's conditions at the time of the crash remain under investigation, as well as what caused the crash. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

