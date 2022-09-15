Hartshorne man, 35, dies in single-car crash in Latimer County

A Hartshorne man was killed Thursday when his car crashed into a tree in Latimer County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Justen Dobbs, 35, was driving a 2002 Buick sedan near 10530 S.W. 136th Road around 2 a.m. when the car went off the road on a curve and struck a tree, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. Unsafe speed was cited as the cause of the crash.
Dobbs was pinned in the wreckage for some time before Wilburton firefighters extricated him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, about 12 miles west of Wilburton.
He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
