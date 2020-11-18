Halloween to blame as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 'week over week,' White House report states

In a 16-hour period, Oklahoma reported COVID-19 daily records for hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths.

Additionally, the state's seven-day moving average of new cases Wednesday hit a record 2,729. Hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths are all metrics that lag new cases.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Nov. 15 was released Wednesday, and it didn't mince words about Oklahoma's situation:

"The spread in Oklahoma is exponential and unyielding, with hospitalizations increasing week over week and reported limited bed availability. Increases from the past two weeks correlate with Halloween and related activities."

ICU bed availability in Oklahoma has dropped to between 5% and 7% in November, ranging from 42 to 67 available staffed ICU beds, according to state data.

The report points to university campuses as "students are letting their guards down" without considering they may be asymptomatic and later spread the virus to family members.