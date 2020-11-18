Halloween to blame as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 'week over week,' White House report states

In a 16-hour period, Oklahoma reported COVID-19 daily records for hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths.
Additionally, the state's seven-day moving average of new cases Wednesday hit a record 2,729. Hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths are all metrics that lag new cases.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Nov. 15 was released Wednesday, and it didn't mince words about Oklahoma's situation:
"The spread in Oklahoma is exponential and unyielding, with hospitalizations increasing week over week and reported limited bed availability. Increases from the past two weeks correlate with Halloween and related activities."
ICU bed availability in Oklahoma has dropped to between 5% and 7% in November, ranging from 42 to 67 available staffed ICU beds, according to state data.
The report points to university campuses as "students are letting their guards down" without considering they may be asymptomatic and later spread the virus to family members.
"With Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays, Oklahomans must understand the COVID-19 situation statewide," the report states. "Serious messaging and action are needed from state leadership; recommending Oklahomans wear masks in public settings communicates the current risk level and actions all Oklahomans need to take."
Kay County, in the orange zone, is the only county in northeastern Oklahoma that isn't in the red zone.
Those in red are: Tulsa, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Lincoln, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Wagoner and Washington.
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.
Oklahoma’s weekly new case rate
The numbers signify the weekly rate per 100,000 people. Red zone is 101 and above; orange zone is between 51 and 100; yellow zone is between 10 and 50.
Nov. 15: 394 (294 national average; 21st highest in U.S.)
Nov. 8: 259 (209; 22nd)
Nov. 1: 193 (165; 24th)
Oct. 25: 217 (133; 14th)
Oct. 18: 207 (117; 11th)
Oct. 11: 190 (100; 9th)
Oct. 4: 178 (90; 10th)
Sept. 27: 201 (93; 5th)
Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)
Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)
Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)
Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)
Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)
Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)
Aug. 9: 146 (114)
Aug. 2: 186 (137)
July 26: 126 (140)
July 19: 128 (140)
July 14: 102 (119)
July 5: 69 (100)
June 29: 67 (74)
Oklahoma’s weekly test positivity rate
Red zone is 10.1% and above; orange zone is between 8.0% and 10.0%; yellow zone is between 5.0% and 7.9%.
Nov. 15: 17.7% (10.1% national rate; 9th highest in U.S.)
Nov. 8: 15.0% (8.4%; 11th)
Nov. 1: 12.6% (6.7%; 11th)
Oct. 25: 11.4% (5.8%; 8th)
Oct. 18: 10.9% (5.4%; 7th)
Oct. 11: 10.0% (5.8%; 8th)
Oct. 4: 11.0% (4.6%; 5th)
Sept. 27: 11.8% (4.8%; 3rd)
Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4%; 3rd)
Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)
Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)
Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)
Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)
Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)
Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)
Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)
July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)
July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)
July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)
July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)
June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)
Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports. Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force.
