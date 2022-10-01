 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haleyville man dies in Pittsburg County crash

A Haleyville man is dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Friday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported.

According to reports, Freddie Lardi, 59 was driving a 2006 Toyota truck westbound on US-270 around 10:30 a.m. when a man driving a 2006 Toyota Camry struck the rear of Lardi's vehicle causing both vehicles to depart the roadway. Lardi's vehicle rolled causing him to be ejected 10 feet away. 

Lardi died at the scene due to his injuries. 

The driver of the Toyota Camry was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. OHP says neither driver was wearing their seat belt.

