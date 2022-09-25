Gubernatorial underdogs say abortion issue, increased voters will help them

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two underdogs hoping to become governor think pushback on abortion restrictions and increased voters will help them at the ballot box.

Former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen switched to independent. Natalie Bruno is running as a Libertarian.

They face Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who switched from Republican to Democrat, on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I say this year is going to be drastically different because of overturning Roe v. Wade,” Yen said. “I think there are going to be a whole lot of Democrats who show up to vote who do not normally vote — and a whole lot of independents, especially when I am on the ballot.”

Bruno said she is probably the most pro-choice candidate on the ballot.

She said this election will be very different from 2018. She said the state will see an influx of female and young voters who support abortion rights.

Bruno needs 2.5% in the statewide election to extend ballot access to Libertarians for another four years.

“I think I am going to have a record-breaking percentage when it comes to the gubernatorial race,” she said.

On Jan. 15, 2018, the state only had 4,897 Libertarians, a figure that jumped to 17,981 five years later.

The number of people registering independent jumped to 381,088 on Jan. 15, 2022, from 298,867 five years earlier.

Bruno points out that Yen has changed his position on abortion.

In 2017, Yen was quoted as saying: “Here is what I say as a Republican, as a Catholic, as a pro-life person. If you want to go to Washington, D.C., and try to overturn Roe v. Wade, I will go with you.

“If you want to demonstrate in front of an abortion clinic, I think that is fine as long as you are not hampering the ability of the clinic to do something that is currently legal. But to pass unconstitutional bills, in my opinion, is just silly.”

He made the statement after deciding not to hear a bill that would ban abortions of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome or other “viable genetic disorders” or the possibility of one, saying it was unconstitutional.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court said earlier this year that states should decide the issue, Yen has modified his position.

Yen said it is not his job to say a woman can’t do something with her body.

“How can I decide that,” he said. “I don’t have a uterus.”

He also doesn’t believe life begins at conception because a fertilized egg does not have brain activity.

He said if the Legislature didn’t reverse course on the issue, he would seek to put it to a vote of the people. Oklahoma lawmakers have banned abortion.

Bruno would focus on higher-quality sex education and more accountability for men in making better choices.

“The government has no place in health care choices, period,” she said. “We don’t get to pick and choose when we want medical freedom, i.e. vaccines, and when we don’t. And whether you like it or not, while a baby is inside a woman’s body, it is her health care choice.”

Hofmeister has said she’s personally pro-life but does not favor extremes on either side of abortion access. She believes it is a health care decision between a woman and her doctor.

Stitt has said he will sign any pro-life bill that comes across his desk.