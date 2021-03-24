Grove woman critically injured when 14-year-old driver crashes pickup

A 30-year-old Grove woman is in critical condition after a 14-year-old boy lost control of the pickup he was driving on a Delaware County road and crashed it, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The boy, also of Grove, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger around 5 p.m. "at a high rate of speed" south on North South 650 Road south of East 260 Road, a few miles northeast of Grove, when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

The woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, troopers said.

The boy refused treatment at the scene, and the woman was taken by helicopter to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, internal and external, arm and leg injuries.

Troopers said the boy's condition was "apparently normal" and that he was wearing a seat belt.