'Grim' outlook: Delta variant's surge in Oklahoma causes medical professionals to worry about children's health, hospital capacity

A state health official said about 90% of those now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oklahoma are people who weren't vaccinated. The official said only 20% of Oklahomans age 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of vaccine. The youngest age for which vaccination is authorized is 12.

Dr. Donna Tyungu, an OU Health infectious disease specialist, said the public needs to understand that the delta variant is different. It's "COVID on steroids," she said.

Tyungu said she believes that many parents and families haven't fully grasped that the virus has mutated to a variant that can much more easily infect children than the original version. Hospitalization rates for adults have decreased, she said, but the same is not true for children.

Oklahoma reported a three-day average Tuesday of 25 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, and Tyungu said seven children are in intensive care units in Arkansas, with outbreaks occurring in day cares.

"Even if schools cannot mandate masks, we do recommend that … children go to school in well-fitting masks and maybe even consider medical-grade masks for children," Tyungu said, later adding that she is hopeful that more information will become available this fall about potential vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11.