Grief from COVID losses harder this holiday with nearly 1,200 still dying each day in U.S.

Experts implore people celebrating the holidays not to forget nor trivialize the human toll exacted by COVID-19 and to acknowledge grief from pandemic losses to ease mental and emotional strains.
Nearly 1,200 individuals per day are still dying from COVID-19 in the U.S., with total deaths recently surpassing 800,000 people here since the pandemic began, according to federal data.
Oklahoma eclipsed 12,000 deaths from COVID in early December, with 21 people being reported dead per day as of Friday.
Each person had a life and story.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, remarked on how sad it is for a disease to become the third leading cause of death in the U.S. — trailing only cardiovascular disease and cancer — and be so politicized as to discourage many people from getting the safe and effective vaccines.
"If Americans saw two 747s crash every single day, how many of them would ever get on an airplane?" Bratzler said. "And if there was a fix that was relatively simple, wouldn't we all clamor to get it in place so that it was safe to travel again and fly?
"That's been part of the frustration is that I think people have minimized the profound number of deaths, the profound impact this disease on the economy, on families — just trivialized it, to be honest."
In many ways, the scope and tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanity is incalculable.
Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe said the medical and social work communities are inundated every day with individuals who "are truly at a crisis point," such as significant depression that has escalated to active thoughts of suicidality or significant issues with substance use disorders.
Goodloe, who is the chief medical officer for the Emergency Medical Services System for Metropolitan Tulsa and Oklahoma City, said it's easy to somewhat marginalize persons who suffer from mental health issues.
But those health issues no know socioeconomic, political nor religious boundaries and can happen to anyone, he said. He noted that Tulsa — nor any large urban area he is aware of — doesn't have an abundance of mental health resources to match the significant need for them.
"The holidays for many reasons often cause some additional stress to these vulnerable individuals," Goodloe said. "It is absolutely predictable that the demand, the need for mental health services is going to rise over the remainder of this calendar year."
Heather Warfield is a licensed marriage family therapist with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, which she described as central Oklahoma's only grief center.
Warfield said the two larges areas in which Calm Waters has been supporting families is through support groups for those who have had a loved one die for various reasons, as well as individual and family counseling.
Calm Waters has seen nearly double the number of families from a year ago, she said. School-based groups have quadrupled, she said, with about half are related to COVID-19 deaths of parents or relatives.
"Lots of feelings (are) coming up as we approach the holidays," Warfield said. "Lots of pressure, anxieties, fear, uncertainty. As we know with most families, there's the added caveat of the pandemic."
Warfield, who also is clinical and programs director for Calm Waters, encouraged people to plan ahead because of uncertainties created by the pandemic and to be confident in your decisions.
Also, she said being informed can ease anxiety and stress. Know whether children can go or plan in advance how long you might stay or if you'll leave if someone shows up you don't want to see.
"As much as we can, take control over something that we might feel like we haven't had control of — especially if somebody in our life has died — is to just make a plan," Warfield said. "Figure out what can I do, what do I not want to do, how do I want to approach this."
There might be much good will and exciting events forthcoming, but Warfield said accepting limitations means understanding that maybe you aren't ready or able to do as much as normal. Perhaps you pick and choose rather than putting up all the decorations or visiting all gatherings.
"What am I able to do this year?" Warfield said. "What's going to be the most meaningful for me and my family?"
It might be tough, Warfield said, but asking for help is OK. Maybe it's cooking or cleaning or running errands, but people want to help so it's OK to accept it, she said.
Warfield recommended acknowledging feelings as they arrive instead of bottling them up to potentially create a larger emotional challenge and toll later. If you encounter a reminder of a loved one who died or a wave of intense remorse or grief, acknowledge it by putting it into words and sharing with those you trust.
"A lot of times people think, 'Oh I don't want to put a damper on the excitement of the holidays by talking about my feelings, my grief," Warfield said. "But people want to support you. People want to help you.
"So it is absolutely OK and absolutely healthy to talk about it."
Self-care is crucial and can be overlooked, Warfield said. And it isn't always doing something; it might be not doing something.
She said self-care might be as simple as taking time to relax, cope and process while letting the dishes sit until later.
Warfield also advised to make sure that you acknowledge the person who died. You can still think about and celebrate them even though they are gone.
"Finding ways to honor that person can be really meaningful and really helpful for coping with grief," Warfield said. "Doing things like making a memory lantern, lighting candles for them, perhaps creating their favorite holiday meal in honor of them, setting a place for them at the dinner table and decorating it with something that they really loved."
Featured