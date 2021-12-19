Grief from COVID losses harder this holiday with nearly 1,200 still dying each day in U.S.

There might be much good will and exciting events forthcoming, but Warfield said accepting limitations means understanding that maybe you aren't ready or able to do as much as normal. Perhaps you pick and choose rather than putting up all the decorations or visiting all gatherings.

"What am I able to do this year?" Warfield said. "What's going to be the most meaningful for me and my family?"

It might be tough, Warfield said, but asking for help is OK. Maybe it's cooking or cleaning or running errands, but people want to help so it's OK to accept it, she said.

Warfield recommended acknowledging feelings as they arrive instead of bottling them up to potentially create a larger emotional challenge and toll later. If you encounter a reminder of a loved one who died or a wave of intense remorse or grief, acknowledge it by putting it into words and sharing with those you trust.

"A lot of times people think, 'Oh I don't want to put a damper on the excitement of the holidays by talking about my feelings, my grief," Warfield said. "But people want to support you. People want to help you.

"So it is absolutely OK and absolutely healthy to talk about it."