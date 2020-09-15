Greer County Special Ambulance District credit card paid for jewelry, baseball items, according to state audit

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Greer County Special Ambulance District made questionable credit card and cellphone purchases and engaged in illegal deficit spending, a state audit has revealed.
An ambulance district credit card was used to buy jewelry, baseball-related items and phone accessories from Amazon that were delivered to the home address of Scott Augustine, who was the district's administrator at the time, according the report by State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd's office.
Auditors also questioned $2,623 in cellphone purchase orders, noting "the documentation on the cellphone statements indicated the unauthorized cellphone charges and phone equipment charges resulted from usage of family members of the administrator."
“The problems we found at the Greer County Ambulance Service are the result of fiscal mismanagement and lack of oversight," Byrd said. "They purchased cellphones for employees’ family members, shopped on Amazon for jewelry and phone accessories, and paid late fees on seven credit card statements. Every taxpayer should be outraged by that level of waste and abuse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!