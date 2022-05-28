GRDA Police: Man drowns in Flint Creek

GRDA Police responded to the scene after receiving a call around 1 p.m. that a man had jumped into the water to save his son after the son jumped in the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

GRDA Police say the two were under the water for five to seven minutes until citizens in the area retrieved them. They began CPR on the two and the juvenile was revived on the scene. The father was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.