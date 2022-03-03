GRDA investigating drowning at Twin Bridges State Park on Grand Lake

A man backing his boat trailer down a ramp on Grand Lake on Thursday evening has not been seen since his truck and trailer sank into the lake, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release.

GRDA police were at Twin Bridges State Park, where the truck and trailer sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp, on Thursday night. Police said the man did not get out of the vehicle before it sank and that they are treating the situation as a drowning.