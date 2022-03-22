Epic Charter Schools’ messy divorce from its co-founders has resulted in yet another lawsuit.

A former subsidiary now known as Community Strategies-CA Inc. filed a breach of contract suit this month in Oklahoma County District Court, seeking at least $430,573 from the school board of Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers, which are both Oklahoma-based charter schools.

In May 2021, Epic’s governing board severed all ties with its co-founders' for-profit firm and Epic California school.

The new lawsuit claims invoices issued in August 2021 for salary expenses for five Epic California employees work during 2019 and 2020 on Epic Oklahoma charter schools’ operations have gone unpaid.

The lawsuit also seeks attorneys fees and possible damages.

Asked for a comment, Epic Charter Schools Executive Director of Operations Brandon Webb said: “Epic welcomes the Oklahoma District Court review of a lawsuit filed by our former management company. Epic is eager to start the discovery process so the truth can come to the light.

“Epic understands that the school will continue to deal with the fallout from the practices of the former management company. However, Epic will not let this or any outside issue distract us from our focus of providing a holistic education that meets every student's needs in order to graduate students who are future ready and in demand.”

In December, Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company that reportedly made all Epic schools’ co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris millionaires sued the charter school system’s governing board, claiming the founders are owed another $7 million.

In that suit, EYS claims the terms of the mutual termination agreement it struck with Epic’s governing board in late May called for it to be compensated for providing the board and charter school system with “reasonable assistance in the data migration with another technology vendor.”

EYS says it provided such assistance from July 1 through Sept. 30 but that its invoices totaling $6.84 million it sent to Epic on Oct. 8 have gone unanswered.

That lawsuit also seeks attorneys fees and possible damages.

An October 2020 investigative audit by the state of Oklahoma called into question the handling of tens of millions of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars under EYS management. That audit revealed that EYS was relying almost solely on Oklahoma public school employees to do the administrative work for both Epic’s Oklahoma and California schools while collecting tens of millions of dollars in management fees.

It also found that EYS “improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars from the Oklahoma schools’ student Learning Fund account to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.

Prior to the split, Community Strategies-CA was incorporated as a limited liability corporation, or LLC.

The new lawsuit states it has since been converted to a nonprofit corporation.

In voting to sever all ties to Epic’s southern California charter school, former, longtime board chair Doug Scott, a Tulsa attorney, said at a public meeting in May 2021 that he and the other members of the Epic Oklahoma governing board had been led to believe the relationship with the subsidiary Community Strategies-CA LLC would save the Oklahoma schools money by sharing human resources, “but it turns out that necessarily wasn’t the case.”

Severing all ties “will end something that maybe we should never have done in the beginning,” Scott said at the time.

Community Strategies-CA LLC was responsible for Epic’s management deal with Panola Public Schools in Latimer County in 2017 and its school expansion efforts in California and Texas.

The Tulsa World previously reported on campaign contributions from Epic co-founders Chaney and Harris and other former top executives at the school to now-Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond.

Stinson served as chairman of the board of Community Strategies-CA LLC from 2015 to 2020, signing the contracts from when Epic opened a school in southern California, branched out to manage the small Oklahoma school district of Panola and its expansion efforts in Texas, which stalled out amid still-ongoing criminal inquiries by state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.