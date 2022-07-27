Work on Tulsa VA hospital advances amid concern about rising costs

Work crews began gutting the former Kerr-Edmondson state office building this week in preparation for its conversion to a 58-bed Veterans Administration hospital, even as Oklahoma's two U.S. senators warned that rapidly rising costs could endanger the $140-million project's scope.

The hospital, on the west edge of downtown Tulsa, is part of a planned $250 million complex that will include a state-owned psychiatric hospital, a parking garage and connections to the nearby Oklahoma State University Medical Center. The entire undertaking is being financed by federal, state and local governments and private donors under the VA's CHIP-IN program.

Responding to news that escalating construction costs threaten to push the hospital far over budget, U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe on Tuesday said they have co-sponsored legislation that would allow the VA to use unspent prior-year funds to make up inflation-related shortfalls for CHIP-IN projects.

As a practical matter, the legislation would immediately affect only the the Tulsa VA hospital because it is the only CHIP-IN project in the under construction.

Courtney Knoblock, executive director of VHiT LLC, the corporate entity overseeing the Tulsa hospital, confirmed that inflation is already pushing the hospital's projected costs higher.

"The VA project costs are expected — even with an array of cost containment strategies being implemented — to be higher than original budget," Knoblock said in an email.

"Rather than phase some elements, make cuts, or even reduce some of the long-term maintenance benefits of the current building, our Senators have worked with the original author of the CHIP IN legislation to allow for some reasonable, documented cost escalation due to unforeseen environmental conditions to be covered," she said.

Knoblock noted the hospital is still in the relatively early stages of construction and could still get back on the original budget track.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer is the original CHIP-IN author Knoblock mentioned and the author of the legislation filed this week. Her original bill, signed in 2016, does not allow the VA to contribute more than the originally contracted amount.

Plans for the downtown Tulsa complex were announced in 2019, and a ceremonial groundbreaking occurred last October. Construction is expected to begin early next and year and be completed in 2025. It is the second CHIP-IN project in the nation, after an ambulatory care facility opened two years ago in Fischer's home state.

The Tulsa hospital will occupy the renovated Kerr-Edmondson Building, a state office building since 1975.

“It took an enormous amount of engagement and commitment to get these important, if laborious, historic and environmental clearances met in around 10 months,” said Reed Woods of Stonebridge Group, which serves as the owner’s representative for VHiT LLC.

“Every engineer, architect, reviewer and tribal official involved expressed a desire to move quickly because this project will benefit our Veterans. It was really impressive. From the City of Tulsa Engineering Department to the State Historic Preservation Office, we couldn't have asked for more responsiveness."