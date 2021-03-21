With Legislature's session less than half over, most pre-filed legislation has been cast aside

Instead, the Senate adopted legislation sought by one of Epic’s founders that would allow state agencies to circumvent the auditor and inspector.

Also shelved was all legislation dealing with policing reform and deadly force. While such legislation always faced an uphill fight in the Oklahoma Legislature, the events of the past year caused some to think some movement might be in the offing.

Instead, lawmakers have favored more protection for law officers — although House Bill 2505, which would have made prosecuting law officers more difficult in cases such as the Terence Crutcher shooting, also fell by the wayside.

Also passed over were a host of measures that would have made more difficult passage of state questions, particularly those proposed through initiative petition.

These mostly involved raising the percentage of the vote required for passage, requiring the question to pass in all five congressional districts and changing the rules for gathering signatures.

Surviving measures would require some form of a fiscal impact statement on state questions and provide for recounts in close ballot issue questions. Current law allows for recounts only in elections involving candidates for office.