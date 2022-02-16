With eye toward school materials, House committee advances bill broadening definition of obscenity

An Oklahoma House of Representatives committee voted Wednesday to broaden the definition of pornography with the intention of incorporating it into standards for common school classroom and library materials.
House Bill 4013, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, expands the definition of "obscene material" to include any book, article, magazine, publication, or written matter of any kind, or any drawing, etching, (or) painting" that violates the existing standard, which Conley said currently applies only to adults.
Her bill, after an amendment by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, a former prosecutor, would extend that standard to include "material harmful to minors."
Several members of the House Criminal Judiciary Committee indicated skepticism about the practicality of Conley's bill, but in the end only the lone Democrat, Rep. Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City, voted against sending it on to the full House.
Conley, a former school administrator, said she's been told current obscenity laws apply only to materials aimed at adults. She said the definition of obscenity should be broader for minors and especially young children than it is for adults.
"Something that might be appropriate for 16- (or) 17-year-olds is not going to be appropriate for 6- or 7-year-olds," she said.
Conley said sex education and biology materials are not intended targets of her legislation.
But the legislation is intended to combine with her HB 4013 to create a framework for challenging school materials.
HB 4013 would require school districts to establish procedures for removing objectionable items and would include HB 4012's expanded definition of obscenity in the minimum standards in making such a determination.
HB 4013 has been assigned to the House Common Education Committee.
Conley's bills come in response to ramped-up concerns about young children being exposed to explicit sexual materials, especially at schools. Much of this seems to be related to growing acceptance of and attempts to deal with varying gender identities and sexual orientations.
Conley said that "rape, gang rape and sexual violence" are her main concerns.
Oklahoma's obscenity statute closely follows the U.S. Supreme Court's decades-old definition:
"Depictions or descriptions of sexual conduct which are patently offensive as found by the average person applying contemporary community standards,
"taken as a whole, have as the dominant theme an appeal to prurient interest in sex as found by the average person applying contemporary community standards, and
"a reasonable person would find the material or performance taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, educational, political, or scientific purposes or value."