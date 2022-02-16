With eye toward school materials, House committee advances bill broadening definition of obscenity

An Oklahoma House of Representatives committee voted Wednesday to broaden the definition of pornography with the intention of incorporating it into standards for common school classroom and library materials.

House Bill 4013, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, expands the definition of "obscene material" to include any book, article, magazine, publication, or written matter of any kind, or any drawing, etching, (or) painting" that violates the existing standard, which Conley said currently applies only to adults.

Her bill, after an amendment by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, a former prosecutor, would extend that standard to include "material harmful to minors."

Several members of the House Criminal Judiciary Committee indicated skepticism about the practicality of Conley's bill, but in the end only the lone Democrat, Rep. Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City, voted against sending it on to the full House.