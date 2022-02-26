Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Luke Holland just stepped down from his behind-the-scenes role in U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office and into the national political spotlight as a hopeful to succeed Oklahoma’s high-ranking and longest-serving member of Congress.
No fewer than a dozen names have circulated as likely candidates amid speculation in recent years that the 87-year-old senator would retire.
But Holland’s surprise announcement on Friday had many political watchers asking:
Who is Luke Holland?
First and foremost, the 35-year-old Tulsa resident and Bartlesville native is who Inhofe thinks is best suited for the job.
“I am endorsing Luke Holland, and I believe he is the one without question who is the best qualified to carry this out,” Inhofe said Friday.
Holland resigned Thursday night as Inhofe’s chief of staff so he could run for the Senate seat and simultaneously launched a slick website, suggesting his wasn’t an overnight decision.
At a Friday press conference in Oklahoma City, Holland announced a campaign he estimates will cost between $4 million and $10 million, urging supporters to click the big red “donate” button on that slick website of his.
Among those surprised by the announcement was state Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who has known Holland and his family for many years.
“Anyone who spends any time in this business — especially with the length of time he spent on Capitol Hill — probably does have an interest. But I was still surprised when I read that he was running. It didn’t occur to me before!” Daniels told the Tulsa World on Friday afternoon.
Holland was born in Oklahoma City but grew up in Bartlesville, where his father is a medical doctor.
After graduating from Bartlesville High School in 2005, he earned a finance degree from the University of Arkansas' Walton School of Business in 2009.
Holland said he was moved to go into government work by his dissatisfaction with then-President Barack Obama’s bank bailout during his early years in the Oval Office.
“Witnessing Barack Obama move our country toward socialism, Luke knew he had to enter public service and fight to get America back to its foundation of freedom and Christian values,” his website states.
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, and then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.
Daniels said she witnessed firsthand Holland’s rise through the ranks of Inhofe’s D.C. staff and last ran into him at a chili cook-off hosted by the local GOP in the fall.
“I knew his mother before she was married and his maternal grandparents. He graduated with my younger son (from high school), and then I got to know him better when I was traveling to D.C. on water issues Bartlesville had.
“He was a new staffer then, so I've watched him progress in his career,” Daniels said. “I’m sure his experience has given him an understanding of all the different aspects of what a senator does and the importance of having a good staff to support you.”
Holland just turned 35 and could well be the youngest in a possibly crowded field of candidates, but Daniels doesn’t see that as a disadvantage.
“What’s most important is what you bring to the table and how committed and capable you are,” she said. “In an arena that will have several capable people in it, the length of experience he has on Capitol Hill would mitigate any concern about his age.”
Public records show Holland was registered to vote at his parents’ home address in Bartlesville until recently, when he purchased a Brookside bungalow in June. He is now registered to vote in Tulsa.
At Friday’s press conference, Holland described himself as “a Jesus guy who goes to a Baptist church” and said he is single because “the Lord hasn’t provided the right woman yet for me.”
His website says he grew up attending Grace Community Church in Bartlesville and is now a member of New Beginnings Church in Bixby.
When Holland was asked about his politics, he described himself first as a “Jim Inhofe conservative.”
He was asked if he believes President Joe Biden was duly elected and responded: “Joe Biden was sworn is as president of the United States and is President Joe Biden.”
And he said he supported Inhofe’s vote to certify the presidential election but branded Biden a socialist who is overseeing runaway inflation "because of all the spending."
“Right now, Joe Biden is the weakest leader we have ever seen on the international stage, and every social policy he is advancing is against the Christian values that we all hold true,” Holland said. “He wants to kick God out of everything.”
He went on to accuse school boards of trying to kick parents out of classrooms and called human-made climate change “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people'' and an attack on the oil and gas industry.
Conversely, he said former President Donald Trump did more to accomplish the conservative agenda than any other president in history, and he said repeatedly that he believes America needs to return to Christian values.