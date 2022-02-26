Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Daniels said she witnessed firsthand Holland’s rise through the ranks of Inhofe’s D.C. staff and last ran into him at a chili cook-off hosted by the local GOP in the fall.

“I knew his mother before she was married and his maternal grandparents. He graduated with my younger son (from high school), and then I got to know him better when I was traveling to D.C. on water issues Bartlesville had.

“He was a new staffer then, so I've watched him progress in his career,” Daniels said. “I’m sure his experience has given him an understanding of all the different aspects of what a senator does and the importance of having a good staff to support you.”

Holland just turned 35 and could well be the youngest in a possibly crowded field of candidates, but Daniels doesn’t see that as a disadvantage.

“What’s most important is what you bring to the table and how committed and capable you are,” she said. “In an arena that will have several capable people in it, the length of experience he has on Capitol Hill would mitigate any concern about his age.”