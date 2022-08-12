Whitmarsh named acting secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dan Whitmarsh on Thursday was named acting secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office.

He replaces Elliot Chambers, who resigned amid questions about a conflict of interest.

In 2019, Whitmarsh was hired as mineral director at the CLO, where he successfully led the transition to online mineral auctions, worked with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to identify and plug orphan wells and increased solar projects on trust land.

He has served as assistant secretary since February 2022.

Prior to joining the Commissioners of the Land Office, Whitmarsh worked in various land-related roles in the oil and gas industry including as a landman, mineral buyer and land manager.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Central Oklahoma, a master’s from Oklahoma City University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University.