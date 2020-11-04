While ballots still being counted in some states, Oklahoma is done. Here's why.

A law passed in 2013 means Oklahomans today aren't still waiting for Tuesday's election results.
Because of what seemed, at the time, an unusually large number of mail-in ballots for the 2012 general election, the Legislature put into statute a procedure for allowing county election boards to begin processing mail-in absentee ballots ahead of election day.
That overwhelming deluge eight years ago amounted to about 64,000 mail ballots statewide. This year Tulsa County received almost that many by itself, and the statewide total of 280,799 accounted for nearly one in five of the record 1,558,627 presidential ballots cast in the state.
Yet, despite power outages at some Oklahoma City polling places, all of the state's 1,948 precincts had reported by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Most results were in well before then.
That change in the law, and a requirement that mail ballots be received by county elections by 7 p.m. on the final day of voting, are two big reasons why poll workers weren't still sifting through ballots on Wednesday, or even later, as they are in some other states, said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
"It used to be we couldn't even begin scanning the ballots until 10 a.m. on election day," said Ziriax. "I granted blanket permission for every county to begin early as long as they notified us. In the bigger counties, they've been processing absentee ballots for weeks."
That's been the case in Tulsa County. Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said about the only mail ballots left to process on Tuesday were those received that day.
"That meant working weekends," said Freeman. "That meant working 12-hour days. We made the decision early on that we weren't going to be in the situation that on election day, if mountains of absentee ballots came in the mail, it wouldn't delay election results."
Ziriax said another important element was the state's decision to modernize its voting system eight years ago. That allows for quicker, more secure transmission of data and compilation of final results.
Ziriax said election day passed with relatively few hitches except for the lingering power outages from last week's ice storm in Oklahoma City and the usual electioneering complaints. The latter usually involves people wearing campaign within 300 feet of a polling place.
The only outstanding ballots after Tuesday night were those cast provisionally, mostly by people who didn't appear on voter rolls or didn't have proper identification.
Freeman said less than 0.5% of Tulsa County absentee ballots were rejected, and said there was no indication of fraud, which has been a concern of some.
The Oklahoma State Election Board expects to certify the final election results next Tuesday.
