What's on the ballot and what you need to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday

The 2020 election season comes to a close Tuesday as millions of Americans and probably more than 1 million Oklahomans trek to the polls for in-person voting.

Local polls will be open to 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with election officials unsure of turnout because of the record number of Oklahomans voting early, either by mail or in person.

Almost 1.5 million Oklahomans cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, with 83% of those voting on election day.

Here's some helpful information as you prepare to go to the polls.

What's on the ballot?

President: Six candidates are on the ballot, topped by Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

U.S. Senate: Republican Jim Inhofe seeks his fifth full term against Democrat Abby Broyles and three others.

U.S. House of Representatives: All five of Oklahoma's U.S. representatives are on the ballot, including the 1st District's Kevin Hern and the 2nd District's Markwayne Mullin.