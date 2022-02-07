What others are saying about Gov. Stitt's State of the State agenda

“The governor gave a substantive speech outlining several priorities that will take Oklahoma to the next level. I appreciate the governor’s support of the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, which is a transformative education reform bill. Education is the key to bringing generational change and breaking the poverty cycle in our state. All parents should be empowered to pick the school that best serves the needs of their children. Senate Bill 1647 will put parents back in charge of their children’s education and help students pursue a great education regardless of where they live.”
— Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City
“House Republicans found plenty to like in the governor’s speech as we begin another strong year to close out what is already the most comprehensive policy session in recent history. We were glad to hear shared priorities like protecting Oklahomans’ individual liberties, growing the economy and stopping black market marijuana, plus solid fiscal policy to keep cutting taxes and saving money amid record revenues while still paying troopers more, rewarding high-performing teachers and investing in infrastructure, especially broadband. As always, the House will work in good faith on these and other issues as we continue strengthening Oklahoma together.”
— House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka
“I … couldn’t help but notice the governor started out his speech talking about being pro-life, but then he really didn’t have any mention about the Oklahomans we have lost since his last State of the State. When he gave his State of the State in 2021, he talked about 3,000 people who died in Oklahoma because of the current virus pandemic. There have been over 10,000 additional deaths since that point, but we heard no mention of that in today’s speech.”
— House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman
“We are also opposed to new proposals to expand school vouchers. Senate Democrats believe we must invest in our public schools, not drain scarce resources to fund private school vouchers. Public dollars should be invested in public schools."
— Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City
"Governor Stitt seems only to notice the needs of Oklahoma kids and families when it's politically convenient. His voucher plan is a rural school killer and robs funds from the 90% of Oklahoma kids attending public school. Stitt is dismantling public education by handing over millions of taxpayer dollars to fund private tuition for wealthy families.
We deserve better than a governor who slings deals for a select few, picks fights for political gain and neglects his responsibility to lead.
— State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister
"The relationship between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation is one between a state and a sovereign nation, one with specific rights, with a system of justice and with a separate jurisdiction. We do not advocate for unequal rules, or for discrimination, as Oklahoma’s governor seems to claim. We seek the same ideals as we have for over a century, working together as a partner.”
— Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
“The Tulsa Regional Chamber applauds Gov. Kevin Stitt’s commitment to maintaining Oklahoma’s reputation as one of the most business-friendly states in the nation. Judging by the recent growth in project activity within Tulsa’s Future — the Chamber-led regional economic development partnership — interest in Oklahoma from companies looking to relocate or expand is at an all-time high."
— Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mike Neal