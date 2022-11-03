Weekly state jobless claims decline

Weekly first-time unemployment claims declined slightly from the previous seven-day period in the state, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Oklahoma declined 3.4%, or from 1,275 claims the week ending Oct. 22 to 1,232 claims the following week.

State initial claims totals were relatively at, or near, record lows in October, ranging from 1,013 claims to 1,275 claims.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined 3.4%, or from 9,366 claims during the week ending Oct. 15, to 9,047 claims the week ending Oct. 22, records show.

“The low number of unemployment claims that we have seen in recent weeks is encouraging, and some volatility in the weekly data is expected,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Trae Rahill. “OESC is continuing to monitor national trends to ensure we’re providing the services and resources that Oklahoma businesses and individuals need to successfully navigate the job market.”

Other more long-term unemployment measures were mixed.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased from 1,099 the week ending Oct. 22 to 1,149 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims decreased from 9,209 claims the week ending Oct. 15 to 9,147 claims the week ending Oct. 22.

Oklahoma was joined by all six neighboring states in reporting a decline in weekly initial claim totals.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 1,000 the week ending Saturday to 217,000.

The OESC on Monday named Rahill as its executive director. Rahill replaces Shelley Zumwalt, who is now running the state Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The agency also this week launched a new identity verification system for claims filers.

“This week’s launch of VerifyOK, our revamped digital identity verification system, will further improve the claims process for Oklahomans and is a huge success in the agency’s digital transformation efforts,” Rahill said. “We’re confident that this new system will improve efficiency and serve as a critical resource in verifying the validity of unemployment claims.”