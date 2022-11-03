 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly state jobless claims decline

Weekly first-time unemployment claims declined slightly from the previous seven-day period in the state, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Oklahoma declined 3.4%, or from 1,275 claims the week ending Oct. 22 to 1,232 claims the following week.

State initial claims totals were relatively at, or near, record lows in October, ranging from 1,013 claims to 1,275 claims.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined 3.4%, or from 9,366 claims during the week ending Oct. 15, to 9,047 claims the week ending Oct. 22, records show.

Trae Rahill - new OESC executive director

Rahill

“The low number of unemployment claims that we have seen in recent weeks is encouraging, and some volatility in the weekly data is expected,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Trae Rahill. “OESC is continuing to monitor national trends to ensure we’re providing the services and resources that Oklahoma businesses and individuals need to successfully navigate the job market.”

Other more long-term unemployment measures were mixed.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased from 1,099 the week ending Oct. 22 to 1,149 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims decreased from 9,209 claims the week ending Oct. 15 to 9,147 claims the week ending Oct. 22.

Oklahoma was joined by all six neighboring states in reporting a decline in weekly initial claim totals.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 1,000 the week ending Saturday to 217,000.

The OESC on Monday named Rahill as its executive director. Rahill replaces Shelley Zumwalt, who is now running the state Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The agency also this week launched a new identity verification system for claims filers.

“This week’s launch of VerifyOK, our revamped digital identity verification system, will further improve the claims process for Oklahomans and is a huge success in the agency’s digital transformation efforts,” Rahill said. “We’re confident that this new system will improve efficiency and serve as a critical resource in verifying the validity of unemployment claims.”

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. The Fed’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year - a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. But in a statement, the Fed suggested that it might soon shift to a more deliberate pace of rate increases. It said that in coming months it would consider the cumulative impact of its large rate hikes on the economy. It noted that its rate hikes take time to fully affect growth and inflation. Those words indicated that the Fed's policymakers may think borrowing costs are getting high enough to possibly slow the economy and reduce inflation. If so, that would suggest that they may not need to raise rates as quickly as they have been doing. The Fed's signal that it might soon decide to slow its hikes sent stock and bond prices higher and reduced Treasury yields. For now, the persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs is pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.

