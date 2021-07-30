'We don't know their trauma': Lawmaker wants to address law enforcement pursuit dangers, highlight harm experienced by innocent victims

State Rep. Ajay Pittman wants to identify ways to address the dangers of law enforcement pursuits for all Oklahomans and give voices to innocent people harmed by vehicular chases.
Her goal is one step closer after Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall last Friday approved her proposal for an interim study on law enforcement high-speed chases to examine their causes and effects.
Driven by personal relationships with two innocent victims of pursuits, Pittman said she aims to introduce legislation to improve safety throughout the state and help victims become as whole as possible in the aftermath.
The study's scope involves policies and how chases are approved; victim experiences in the aftermath; data collection and analysis; and options or preventative measures to improve outcomes and avoid casualties.
"I hope to give voices to the victims and their families. A lot of times we don't hear from them," Pittman said Monday. "We haven't heard from them; we don't know their trauma; we don't know their pain; we don't know how they have to go live their lives; we don't know how that changes their relationship with law enforcement."
Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, said one of her friends received minor injuries when an eluder crashed into her car. In May, a pregnant high school classmate of hers was killed as a driver fled from police at high speeds. Both were Oklahoma City Police Department pursuits.
You have to know better to do better, Pittman said in a nod toward a quote from Maya Angelou. She said that's why hearing from victims and survivors is so important toward crafting improved ways to try to protect all people — officers, eluders and innocent bystanders.
"I know that people see it as a direct attack on the people who serve and protect us. It's not," Pittman said. "It's 'How do we evolve?' We're in the 21st century.
"Some things that worked 20 years ago, 50 years ago, 100 years ago are not going to work now."
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is listed as one of the agencies to be involved, along with city police departments and county sheriffs' offices.
"I want everyone at the table so that we can talk about it because people are getting hurt and dying," Pittman said. "How do we fix it moving forward?"
The Tulsa World for five years has analyzed and investigated OHP's vehicular pursuits.
Fifteen OHP chases have killed 18 people the past five years, with all but one prompted by property crimes or traffic infractions — reasons some experts believe are too minor to be worth the risk of a high-speed pursuit. At least eight of the people who were killed weren't the eluders; they were uninvolved motorists, passengers in the fleeing vehicle and an OHP trooper.
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said in a prepared statement that the agency welcomes the interim study and is happy to participate.
“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol looks forward to participating in the interim study on high speed pursuits and providing input and data when and if requested," Stewart wrote. "We welcome any ideas or solutions that might come out of the study and are happy to be a part of any process that improves service to Oklahoma citizens and safety on our roadways.”
The high-speed chase interim study is one of 113 study requests approved Friday by House Speaker Charles McCall out of 136 requests submitted. House committees will schedule the studies between Aug. 2 and Nov. 5, and the meetings will be streamed live online, according to a news release from McCall's office.
"To ensure committee staff has capacity to prepare for and staff interim studies, factors such as topic relevancy, whether the topic has been studied previously, and potential for associated legislation were considered when reviewing study requests," the release states.
Pittman, who is on the Public Safety Appropriations and Budget Committee, said she has many questions to explore in the interim study.
What crimes or traffic violations prompt a pursuit? Who makes the call to engage in one? What about supervision? Pittman said she has heard that some larger cities' police departments don't engage in high-speed chases. She spoke of alternative options.
"You have helicopters in the sky that can follow them; we now have technology to access their GPS location or their cellphone location," Pittman said.
Her questions aren't all about policy and practice. Some are about how victims must navigate the system in the aftermath.
Do survivors sue the officers? The agency? The eluder? What if the eluder doesn't have insurance?
Pittman noted the possibility of a revolving fund in which governments or agencies contribute and innocent victims apply for reimbursement if insurance doesn't cover their car damage or medical bills from a chase.
"This isn't an attack on (law enforcement)," Pittman said. "This is, 'What can we do better?'"
Related video: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatal pursuits, deadly shootings
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
Stolen property or traffic infractions prompted all but one of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits that killed 18 people the past five years despite policy requiring troopers to weigh if the benefits of apprehension are worth a chase’s risks.
At least eight individuals killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World in response to open records requests during the tenures of three different Department of Public Safety commissioners.
Public Safety Commissioner John Scully repeatedly has turned down interview requests to discuss agency policies, practices and deadly trooper encounters.
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release.
OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action.
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noting an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and at cars focused on the first of three fatal shootings in less than five months in 2019.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force.
Last Sunday, Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones showed that 18 people died in 15 OHP pursuits in the past five years, but that none of the chased drivers were suspected of violent crimes when the pursuit began, the editorial says.
The footage shows trooper Jonathan Earls pursuing 44-year-old Alexander Larmon of Sapulpa eastbound on Interstate 40 about 70 miles southwest …
A state trooper received "informal discipline" about weighing a vehicular pursuit's risk against an offense's seriousness after he rolled his …
OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle the wrong way on a road with four or more lanes of traffic. An arrest affidavit in the fatal crash says the eluder drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts formerly secret vehicular pursuit policy online, with some notable updates
Commissioner John Scully said in a news release that he decided to release the protocol because transparency is a high priority for the agency’s administration after he was appointed to the position in September.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper with the chase's video three weeks ago, which doesn't show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
State trooper involved in rollover crash during pursuit
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Oklahoma wouldn't give up its trooper-pursuit policy, but 36 states did. How does OHP compare in transparency and accountability?
The World filed open records requests to learn how many law enforcement agencies publicly release their pursuit policies and compared those protocols with OHP policy after obtaining it as a defense exhibit in a recent felony murder trial.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
OHP didn't hand down discipline in either instance. But both situations also appear contrary to the policy's overarching aim to "promote the safety of all persons" and strike a balance between "law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public."
After less than two and a half hours of deliberation Monday, the 12-person panel recommended D’angelo Burgess serve life with a possibility of parole.
Expert witness testifies OHP 'judgmental policy' dictated deadly chase should have been called off. Trooper supervisor says chase played out properly
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit that killed Lt. Heath Meyer quickly turned dangerous and should have been swiftly terminated pursuant to the agency’s own policy, according to an expert witness for the defense.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from the pursuing trooper who struck Lt. Heath Meyer at a partial road block in Moore on July 14, 2017. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 35 near 27th Street.
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
The chase could be construed as a violation of an international law enforcement standard that "the pursuing vehicle shall activate emergency lights, sirens, and cameras, and they shall remain activated for the duration of the pursuit."
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday filed an amended ruling that denies a motion from prosecutors to exclude the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy from D’angelo Burgess’ first-degree felony murder trial.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants empty courtroom if testimony involves its pursuit policy during murder trial in trooper’s death
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has asked a district judge to empty the courtroom if testimony comes up regarding the agency’s pursuit po…
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
The international policy standards prohibit chasing vehicles in the wrong direction on divided highways and one-way roads. The former scenario played out on U.S. 75 in May 2017, with an innocent 23-year-old married father losing his life.
Related stories:
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Video: "Was it really worth all that?" Widowed mother looks for answers after fatal crash
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
One of those killed was a fellow OHP trooper. DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said he found “nothing that concerned me” after reviewing trooper actions in those fatal pursuits.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police Department each deemed their respective employees’ actions in the chase to be within policies and procedures.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are transparent with their pursuit policies, one of which placed its policy online. Both agencies emphasize the risks involved in pursuing motorists for lesser offenses.
Digital Editor's Offer: 1 year for $26
One year for $26 for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute: https://go.tulsaworld.com/july26