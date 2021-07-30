'We don't know their trauma': Lawmaker wants to address law enforcement pursuit dangers, highlight harm experienced by innocent victims

You have to know better to do better, Pittman said in a nod toward a quote from Maya Angelou. She said that's why hearing from victims and survivors is so important toward crafting improved ways to try to protect all people — officers, eluders and innocent bystanders.

"I know that people see it as a direct attack on the people who serve and protect us. It's not," Pittman said. "It's 'How do we evolve?' We're in the 21st century.

"Some things that worked 20 years ago, 50 years ago, 100 years ago are not going to work now."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is listed as one of the agencies to be involved, along with city police departments and county sheriffs' offices.

"I want everyone at the table so that we can talk about it because people are getting hurt and dying," Pittman said. "How do we fix it moving forward?"

The Tulsa World for five years has analyzed and investigated OHP's vehicular pursuits.