Watch Now: While ballots still being counted in some states, Oklahoma is done. Here's why.

A law passed in 2013 means Oklahomans today aren't still waiting for Tuesday's election results.

Because of what seemed, at the time, to be an unusually large number of mail-in ballots for the 2012 general election, the Legislature put into statute a procedure for allowing county election boards to begin processing mail-in absentee ballots ahead of election day.

That overwhelming deluge eight years ago amounted to about 64,000 mail ballots statewide. This year Tulsa County received almost that many by itself, and the statewide total of 280,799 accounted for nearly one in five of the record 1,558,627 presidential ballots cast in the state.

Yet, despite power outages at some Oklahoma City polling places, all of the state's 1,948 precincts had reported by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Most results were in well before then.

That change in the law, and a requirement that mail ballots be received by county elections by 7 p.m. on the final day of voting, are two big reasons why poll workers weren't still sifting through ballots on Wednesday, or even later, as they are in some other states, said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.