Watch Now: Video critical of Gov. Stitt's handling of COVID-19 making the rounds

Stitt has put restrictions on public and other gatherings. He has also put restrictions on bars and restaurants.

It was not clear how the state would pay for bars and restaurants to close.

Stitt has said he will not enact a statewide mask mandate in part because he doesn’t believe it is enforceable and is a decision that should be left to local entities.

“The time to act was nine months ago,” the video says.

The Oklahoma Project’s website says the group is inspired by but not affiliated with The Lincoln Project. Formed in 2019 by Republicans, The Lincoln Project worked to get President Donald Trump defeated in his bid for reelection.

Ezelle said she could not disclose the group’s membership, but she said it is a growing group of Oklahomans who are interested in seeing a different direction for the state.

She said Stitt has already shown a willingness to speak out against those who criticize him.

The Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association both said they are not affiliated with the group.