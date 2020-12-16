Watch Now: Video critical of Gov. Stitt's handling of COVID-19 making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY — A video making the rounds on social media takes aim at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A recently formed political action committee called The Oklahoma Project is responsible for the video and says more are to come.
It has been posted on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The video has a counter indicating the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. It also includes statements Stitt has made about the pandemic and issues related to it.
It shows a picture Stitt put on Twitter in March showing himself and his family eating out at a crowded Oklahoma City food hall when medical professionals were advising social distancing, and it mentions that he was the first governor in the nation to contract COVID-19.
The Oklahoma Project “is simply a group of Oklahomans who have lost patience with the lack of public health measures in Oklahoma, primarily because of the governor’s inaction,” said Danielle Ezell, who is chairwoman of the PAC, founder of Heartland Consulting and a former Democratic candidate for state Senate.
“We know the pandemic is raging and lives are being lost every day and the economy is suffering,” she said. “So this group has come together hoping and encouraging the governor to mandate masks, pay for restaurants and bars to close, and limit in-person gatherings.”
Stitt has put restrictions on public and other gatherings. He has also put restrictions on bars and restaurants.
It was not clear how the state would pay for bars and restaurants to close.
Stitt has said he will not enact a statewide mask mandate in part because he doesn’t believe it is enforceable and is a decision that should be left to local entities.
“The time to act was nine months ago,” the video says.
The Oklahoma Project’s website says the group is inspired by but not affiliated with The Lincoln Project. Formed in 2019 by Republicans, The Lincoln Project worked to get President Donald Trump defeated in his bid for reelection.
Ezelle said she could not disclose the group’s membership, but she said it is a growing group of Oklahomans who are interested in seeing a different direction for the state.
She said Stitt has already shown a willingness to speak out against those who criticize him.
The Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association both said they are not affiliated with the group.
Former state Sen. Ervin Yen, R-Oklahoma City, has announced that he will run against Stitt for governor in 2022. A medical doctor, he said he is running because he is not happy with how Stitt has handled COVID-19. However, he said said he is not affiliated with The Oklahoma Project.
Alicia Andrews, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said the state party had nothing to do with the video.
“I liked the ad,” she said. “I shared the ad,” but the party did not create it.
Likewise, the video was shared on the Facebook page of former Democratic Gov. David Walters, with the caption “Can Governor Kevin Stitt tell if a line is flat or not? You be the judge. Introducing The Oklahoma Project. More to come. Stay tuned.”
Walters did not respond to requests for comment.
Stitt's spokesman, Charlie Hannema, said in a statement that “we have no response to a single video with no money behind it uploaded by a faceless liberal organization that raises money for Democrats, and Governor Stitt will not be distracted by those who insist on politicizing this pandemic.”
