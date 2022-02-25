Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

“I can’t thank him enough for his service and the outstanding example he’s provided for me and countless others across the nation,” Hern said. “Through it all, Jim keeps his family and faith at the forefront of everything he does.”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, said Inhofe has been "a strong and steady voice for Oklahomans every step of the way."

“His accomplishments for Oklahoma are too many to name and his commitment to our men and women in uniform is too great to be matched," Mullin said. "I have no doubt we are better off today because of his tireless service and I am truly at a loss for words in describing my gratitude."

Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said he will not be running for Inhofe’s seat but joined other leaders in celebrating Inhofe’s five decades of service to his fellow Oklahomans, including his early stints in the state Legislature and as Tulsa mayor.

“For five decades, Jim has served the people of Oklahoma with the utmost integrity and purpose,” Lucas said. “Sen. Inhofe’s calling — whether it be from the importance of family and serving those around you or from his moral compass and patriotism — is a combination of duty and decency.”