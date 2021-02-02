Watch Now: Stitt praises administration's handling of COVID, takes on McGirt ruling

“Consider this,” she said on Facebook. “We live in a state that has had one of the highest COVID rates in the entire world. Our governor has done very little to address that … We are a district that is managing the effects of his failed leadership.”

In any event, experts and data indicate a decline in new cases over the past few weeks, and Stitt predicted the pandemic will soon be behind Oklahoma.

“My vision is to get our summer back,” he said, and later added, “The pandemic isn’t over — but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Stitt said he and legislative leaders have “worked together to craft not the governor’s agenda, not the House’s agenda, not the Senate’s agenda, but the people’s agenda!”

And that agenda will be decidedly Republican, he said, after a November election that gave the GOP its largest House majority ever and maintained its big advantage in the Senate.

Stitt said his fiscal year 2022 budget proposal allows for some target growth and $300 million to restore some of the reserves used during the past two fiscal years.