Watch Now: Stitt praises administration's handling of COVID, sets out agenda

Some might dispute that, given sharp increases in cases and deaths over the winter, but the state's mortality rate remains relatively low.

Stitt acknowledged the "loss" of "more than 3,000 Oklahomans" — more than 3,500, to be more precise — but said the course he's steered has kept the economy from collapsing and put the state in better financial shape than expected.

"It appears now other states are waking up to the stark reality of double-digit unemployment, huge budget deficits and the fact that our kids are safer at school than anywhere else," Stitt said. "They’re realizing we took the smart approach in Oklahoma."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the matter of in-person school, Stitt kept up his attack on Tulsa Public Schools for not opening its classrooms since last spring. He listed all of the surrounding districts, which at various times have offered an in-person option, but did not mention two of the largest — Broken Arrow and Bixby — recently went to all distance-learning because of COVID-19.

Still, experts and data indicate a decline in new cases over the past few weeks, and Stitt predicted the pandemic will soon be behind Oklahoma.

"My vision is to get our summer back," he said, and later added, "The pandemic isn’t over — but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."