Watch Now: Stitt panel releases principles for state-tribe relations after McGirt ruling

“The final principle, of course, is sovereignty,” Nichols said. “We all respect and worship the sovereignty of our tribes. It is part of American history.”

Nichols said the issues need to be solved because businesses hate uncertainty, which could lead to a loss of opportunities for the state.

Stitt said compacts between the state and the tribes are an option, as is action by Congress.

The governor has had a rocky relationship with the state’s tribes, and that apparently has been exacerbated by the commission.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill responded to the report, saying that “even for a commission that lacked any tribal voices and representatives, the anti-Indian bias that flows through the Governor’s recommendations is shocking.”

“It is clear that current law allows us to work as partners with the state to address any and all changes prompted by the Supreme Court decision,” Hill continued. “Demands for Congress to enact a one-size-fits-all federal mandate won’t solve anything but will undermine tribal sovereignty throughout the nation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Hill said he is ready to work with state and local officials.