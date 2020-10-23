Watch Now: Stitt opposes what he calls 'wrong way' state sentencing reform initiative, praises SQ 814

“If you are a habitual drunk driver, you are eventually going to kill someone,” Stitt said. “If 805 passes, the 10th DUI and the first DUI have to be treated exactly the same. I just don’t believe that should be the case. I think most Oklahomans agree with me that we should not treat both of those the same.”

State Question 814 is also on the ballot and seeks to alter how funds from the state’s settlement with big tobacco companies is spent.

Currently, 75% of the money the state gets from the 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies goes into an endowment that was approved by voters.

The earnings in the $1.3 billion endowment are used to fund tobacco cessation and other programs, including cancer research.

The state question seeks to lower the endowment’s share to 25% and send the rest of the new dollars received each year to cover Medicaid expenses.

“In my opinion, 814 is something that should happen, so I am for 814,” Stitt said. “Basically, that is taking some of the TSET (Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust) new money. It doesn’t touch the corpus. There is about $1.3 billion in the corpus. The new money coming in, we take 75 percent of that and use that to fund Medicaid.”