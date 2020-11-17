Watch Now: Still no statewide mask mandate, but with COVID-19 numbers steadily rising, Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new restrictions on restaurants, bars, state workers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Citing an increased number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced new restrictions to curb the spread.
But his latest actions to address the pandemic again did not include a statewide mask mandate.
Noting that the number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma has gone up 19% in the last week, the governor said he is ordering restaurants to ensure that all tables are at least 6 feet apart starting Thursday.
“If they can’t stay 6 feet apart, they can also install properly sanitized dividers between tables and booths and in bar areas,” Stitt said.
In addition, effective Thursday he is requiring that all bars and restaurants close by 11 p.m., with the exception of delivery or drive-through windows.
Starting Tuesday Stitt is requiring all state employees to wear masks in common areas and when they are around other people at work. The rule applies to 33,000 state employees under his administration, he said. Many state employees were already wearing masks.
Masks also will be required for visitors at state buildings, the governor said.
Leaders of both the Senate and House said their chambers would follow Stitt’s executive order in the state Capitol.
“Because executive orders do not apply to the legislative branch, the House will observe the same mask policy the governor set for the rest of government,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “It’s a reasonable precaution with case counts rising in Oklahoma County and statewide.”
The governor said the new restrictions are not a magic bullet, adding that it is up to all residents to take action to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Each one of us has a role to play in this fight,” Stitt said. “I need every Oklahoman to think about what they personally can do to help slow the spread.”
He said residents should wear a mask around others, wash their hands and watch their distance from other people.
“We are going to keep our businesses open safely, and we want to get all kids back in school at the end of the Christmas break,” Stitt said. “In-person learning is so important to the development and the mental health of our children.”
Stitt said he can’t mandate that schools go back to meeting in person, since those decisions are made at the local level.
Tulsa Public Schools students have not been back to school buildings since last March, Stitt noted.
“It breaks my heart what is happening to those kids in the Tulsa Public School area,” Stitt said. “We are laying down the goal right now.”
The governor said the new restrictions aren’t the first and won’t be the last.
Stitt said a vaccine is on its way and he is recommending that residents get it.
Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association president, said he was pleased with the small changes Stitt announced but that more needs to be done to protect Oklahomans.
“Our health care system is already stretched thin, and with holiday gatherings coming up, things are likely to get worse before they get better,” Monks said.
The Oklahoma State Medical Association will continue to call for universal masking and to make efforts to attract nurses and doctors from other states to come to Oklahoma, he said.
“We can’t wait until we have another spike in cases,” Monks said. “These actions must be enacted now.”
