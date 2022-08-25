Watch Now: School restroom law gets State Board of Education rules for implementation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education has adopted temporary due process rules for schools found to be possibly out of compliance with new gender-based school restroom restrictions.

Schools will be evaluated as a matter of routine for compliance with Senate Bill 615 by regional accreditation officers employed by the state Department of Education. According to the newly adopted emergency rules, school districts will be notified of compliance concerns and then given 15 days to request to appear before the State Board of Education.

Ultimately, that state board, whose membership is the statewide elected superintendent of public instruction and six gubernatorial appointees, would determine whether a school is in violation of the law.

During public comments to the board, Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, which advocates for equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Two-Spirit Oklahomans, said a yes vote on the rules would be an endorsement of state law “that clearly violates federal civil rights law and the Constitution and will further conditions that make it impossible for some of the most vulnerable young people to see a future for themselves — that will ultimately result in higher rates of youth deaths by suicide.”

Before the board voted unanimously to adopt the new rules, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she wanted to be clear that the move was a strictly “procedural” means of ensuring that schools are given due process immediately in the enforcement of the law.

“These rules really do not speak to the (substance of the) law,” she said, adding that she felt it was important to acknowledge the concerns about students’ mental health raised by McAfee. “I want to ensure that we send a message that every child in Oklahoma public school belongs and is valued.”

The process of adopting permanent rules for how possible violations of SB 615 are handled will begin in the winter, Hofmeister added.

The national culture-war issue of school restroom access for transgender youths was raised by the Oklahoma Leglsiature this spring amid controversies in other states and Stitt’s appointed Secretary of Education Ryan Walters' making an issue over a Stillwater Public Schools policy adopted in 2015 that permits students to use whichever restroom corresponds to their gender identity.

On Tuesday, Walters secured the GOP nomination in November’s election for Oklahoma’s next state superintendent.

Senate Bill 615, sponsored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, mandates segregated school restrooms based on the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate, except for undesignated single-user toilets.

Public school districts, including charter schools, that are found to have “willfully failed or refused to comply” with SB 615 can have their state aid docked by 5% the following year.