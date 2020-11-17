Watch Now: Restrictions affect restaurants, bars, state workers amid virus spike in Oklahoma

The governor said the new restrictions are not a magic bullet, adding that it is up to all residents to take action to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Each one of us has a role to play in this fight,” Stitt said. “I need every Oklahoman to think about what they personally can do to help slow the spread.”

He said residents should wear a mask around others, wash their hands and watch their distance from other people.

“We are going to keep our businesses open safely, and we want to get all kids back in school at the end of the Christmas break,” Stitt said. “In-person learning is so important to the development and the mental health of our children.”

Stitt said he can’t mandate that schools go back to meeting in person, since those decisions are made at the local level.

Tulsa Public Schools students have not been back to school buildings since last March, Stitt noted.

“It breaks my heart what is happening to those kids in the Tulsa Public School area,” Stitt said. “We are laying down the goal right now.”

The governor said the new restrictions aren’t the first and won’t be the last.