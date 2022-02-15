Watch Now: Plea to Oklahoma's anti-abortion legislators: Pregnant women need equal rights

Abortion-rights advocates are sharing concerns on proposed laws for Oklahoma that mimic and in cases even exceed recent Texas legislation that’s come under fire for placing severe restrictions on abortion rights.
In a webinar previewing 2022 bills, leaders with the ACLU of Oklahoma partnered with two reproductive health providers to speak out about a variety of “scary” proposals.
“It’s one thing to pass a law in the state Capitol that feels far removed, and it’s another thing to be the provider who is telling the patient, ‘You do not have the same rights you had before; there are fewer now than those in a neighboring state,’” Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, said Tuesday.
Abortion-rights advocates discussed what would happen if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned in June. ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox-Touré said almost half the states in the U.S. would ban abortion, limiting access to the coasts.
“As a coalition of organizations that care very deeply about this, we will work to relegalize abortion,” said Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women, another of Oklahoma's four reproductive health providers.
“We will be fighting this most likely in the state courts. This is not a foregone conclusion, but there is a lot of difficult work ahead of us.”
Tong said legislators have proposed a bill that she believes would criminalize birth control and pregnancy.
Senate Bill 1167 would establish a government database assigning pregnant people looking to get an abortion a number in the system. The bill would require abortion providers to maintain documentation for seven years that the pregnant person received that unique identifying number.
Tong said many of the clients of Trust Women already have children and want to stay good moms by not committing to more children they can’t support.
“None of these laws are pro-family,” Tong said. “None of these laws make it easier for our patients to build and grow a family successfully, and that’s what they should be focused on, instead.”
Wales characterized the Oklahoma Legislature as upping the stakes with Texas as a flawed model. She cited SB 1553, which she considers more extreme than Texas' law as it bans abortions after 30 days past a woman's last menstrual cycle.
Texas' SB 8, which went into effect Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks of gestation. The U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling ensured the right to have an abortion prior to viability, which is usually around 24 weeks.
“They’re all scary for very different reasons,” Wales said of the anti-abortion proposals for Oklahoma. “The Texas copycat bills are very concerning because we’ve seen that court intervention is no longer a backstop to ensuring access to care and that legislators can’t pass extreme things for political gain and then rely on courts potentially to intervene and preserve constitutional rights.”
Before Texas passed its SB 8, patients at Trust Women's Oklahoma providers could be scheduled for an appointment the same week. Now patients have to wait at least two weeks to get an appointment, Tong said, adding that most clients lack the means even to travel to Tulsa. Planned Parenthood has a three- to four-week waiting period, meaning many women who need care urgently would have Wichita, Kansas, clinics as their closest option, Wales said.
Tong said anti-abortion legislation mainly affects women of color, indigenous women and women whose first language is not English. Cox-Touré agreed and said abortion restrictions are inherently racist.
“The disparate impact that abortion restriction and bans have on Black and brown bodies will continue in the sense that those who have means will be able to travel to other states and those without means will continue a forced pregnancy,” Cox-Touré said.
“These abortion bans continue to pit Oklahomans that have means against Oklahomans that don’t have means.”