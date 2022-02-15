Watch Now: Plea to Oklahoma's anti-abortion legislators: Pregnant women need equal rights

Abortion-rights advocates are sharing concerns on proposed laws for Oklahoma that mimic and in cases even exceed recent Texas legislation that’s come under fire for placing severe restrictions on abortion rights.

In a webinar previewing 2022 bills, leaders with the ACLU of Oklahoma partnered with two reproductive health providers to speak out about a variety of “scary” proposals.

“It’s one thing to pass a law in the state Capitol that feels far removed, and it’s another thing to be the provider who is telling the patient, ‘You do not have the same rights you had before; there are fewer now than those in a neighboring state,’” Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, said Tuesday.

Abortion-rights advocates discussed what would happen if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned in June. ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox-Touré said almost half the states in the U.S. would ban abortion, limiting access to the coasts.

“As a coalition of organizations that care very deeply about this, we will work to relegalize abortion,” said Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women, another of Oklahoma's four reproductive health providers.