Watch Now: Owasso educator carries inspiration from classroom to new Senate seat

She introduced her class to an illustrated book — Señorita Mariposa, an inspiring story about a monarch butterfly that migrates away from its home to fulfill its life’s purpose — that’s symbolic of her upcoming transition to the state Capitol as she wraps up a 16-year teaching career at Owasso Public Schools. State law prohibits an elected official from holding a second state job like teaching in a public school.

“It kind of fit in with how I’m going to start explaining to them that I have a journey to make as well,” she said, “and it’s going to be to a different place that’s not here, and it’s to fulfill my purpose.”

That purpose, Dossett said, comes in many forms, including supporting improved funding for public education and school personnel wages, to name a few.

“I really feel like having been in the classroom for so long, I’ve got a really kind of ground-zero view of what happens when (they) are properly funded and what happens when they’re not,” Dossett said, “the real day-to-day effects on children.”

Her other platform issues include providing access to affordable, comprehensive health care and reducing crisis-level incarceration rates.