Watch Now: Oklahoma Sen. Lankford blocks bill guaranteeing interstate travel for abortion

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., maintained his hard line against abortion rights on Thursday by blocking unanimous consent on Democratic legislation guaranteeing the right to interstate travel for the procedure.

"The conversation today is not just about the right to travel and the right to health care. … The conversation today is not just about women. There are two people in this conversation … This is a child in this conversation as well," Lankford said in lodging his objection to the bill known as the "Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022."

Lankford's objection prevented the bill from being accepted unanimously, meaning it must go through a longer process for approval.

Although Lankford's objection stopped the measure, he is not the only Republican opposed to it.

The bill would bar states and individuals from restricting movement between states "to receive or provide reproductive health care that is legal in that State."

That would include attempts by states to prevent businesses or organizations from helping women go to other states for abortions.

Democrats sponsoring the bill said Republicans are planning state and federal legislation to restrict such travel.

Lankford said no such restrictions have been enacted, while acknowledging that is a possibility.

"To be very clear: no state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion," Lankford said. "Now, am I confident there are some people that are out there talking? Yes, but there's also in this Senate 5,000 bills that have been filed, and how many of them are actually going to move?"

Democrats and Republicans have both acknowledged a "right to travel" established by legal precedent going back to an 1866 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a tax assessed on those leaving the state of Nevada; skeptics, though, note the current court has shown little regard for precedent.

Lankford's exact position on state or federal travel bans is unclear. His office's news release on the Thursday's objection referred to the bill as "Democrats' Attempt to Promote Abortion Tourism."

Lankford has at times said abortion rights themselves are a state issue, but has also indicated support for outlawing the procedure nationwide.

Recently, he introduced legislation to prevent the Biden administration from declaring a medical emergency to allow abortions to continue in states such as Oklahoma, which reportedly has the nation's strictest abortion prohibition.