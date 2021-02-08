Watch Now: Oklahoma lawmakers want to plug electric vehicles into road revenue stream

The way policymakers look at it, electric vehicles are getting a free ride on the state’s highways because they don’t pay fuel taxes. And with sales of those vehicles growing, that’s becoming a problem.

“This year, the revenue would be pretty minimal,” said state Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “It’s the long-term future we’re looking at. Ten years from now, it will be impossible to do this.”

“This” is legislation that would impose a tax on electric vehicles proponents say would roughly equal the fuel taxes paid by owners of internal combustion engines.

Electric vehicles do pay turnpike tolls, which pay for those highways and bridges, but they don’t pay the state or federal fuel taxes that are the primary source of maintenance and construction funds for the rest of the road transportation system.

The numbers right now are small. Fewer than 2,000 electric vehicles are currently registered in the state, with another 2,243 plug-in hybrids.

But electric vehicles’ share of highway traffic is expected to grow to 20% over the next couple of decades, and with the increasing efficiency of internal combustion engines, transportation officials warn that fuel tax revenue will decrease 40% when adjusted for inflation over the next 25 years.