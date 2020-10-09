Watch Now: Oklahoma House studies race relations, police and criminal justice reform

One idea that might have pricked up a few ears was Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin’s remark that he and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado are discussing some sort of joint unit to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Public pressure has been mounting for some time for the Tulsa Police Department to turn such investigations over to an independent body.

Nichols tried to get Franklin to commit to working on citizen oversight legislation that would be acceptable to law enforcement, but the chief wouldn’t quite go there.

“I understand the need for oversight,” Franklin said. “We get that from our mayor. We get that from our City Council, all of whom are chosen by the community.

“I’m certainly open to having someone sitting in the room, seeing what we do, and they’re welcome to reporting out and saying, ‘Yes, our police force is doing incredible work,’” said Franklin.

The study began with a discussion of reform efforts in other states, and particularly Iowa, where the Legislature managed to pass a justice reform measure in a matter of a few days earlier this year.