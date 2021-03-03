Watch Now: Oklahoma House passes bill to limit abortion providers to OB/GYNs

“After 11 years in this building I can safely say this is nothing but a show,” said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “Because if you truly want to decrease the number of abortions that take place in this state, there are proven strategies to do so, but time and again this body fails to take up those policies.”

Democrats said the number of abortions in the state has risen along with the restrictions placed on it and that reversing the trend requires preventing unwanted pregnancies and giving families the supports they need to raise children.

Roe agreed that social inequities often play a role in women’s decisions to have abortions, but she said the decision should not be theirs to make.

“Ripping life from a woman’s womb is wrong,” she said.

The bill passed 80-19, strictly on party lines, and goes to the Senate.

Also Tuesday, the House unanimously approved HB 1006, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, which would require health care providers to publish the prices of their most common medical procedures.