Watch Now: Oklahoma Democrats celebrate Joe Biden victory, Republicans not yet ready to concede contentious election

State and local Democratic Party leaders were happy but somewhat restrained on Saturday after their candidate, Joe Biden, was declared the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans remained unconvinced and said they would not concede until every vote is counted and every legal option explored.
“The election has not been declared officially by all 50 states, only by the national media, said state GOP Chairman David McLain. “The Oklahoma Republican Party will only recognize final elections results as certified by each state and their respective electors. In addition, I expect the Trump campaign will explore every legal challenge at their disposal which could result in President Trump retaining the presidency.”
The Associated Press and others reported at about 10:30 a.m. Oklahoma time that Trump can not overcome Biden’s margin in Pennsylvania, thus giving the Delaware Democrat enough electoral college votes to claim the presidency.
During a press conference at Tulsa County Democratic Party headquarters, local and state leaders said Democrats should remember how they felt four years ago, when Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
District 1 Vice Chair Naomi Andrews said some Oklahomans are afraid of a Biden presidency and shouldn’t be.
“Reach out to your neighbors,” she said. “Ask them, ‘What is it that concerns you?’”
State party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said all Oklahomans will benefit from an “integrated COVID-19 plan” that will “rebuild the economy while addressing social and racial justice.”
“All new administrations bring hope,” said state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “We have an opportunity to come together as Americans.”
“We want Republicans to know Democrats really are coming into this with the best intentions,” said Tulsa County Chairwoman Amanda Swope.
Support Local Journalism
Saturday’s announcement comes after a rough election season for Oklahoma Democrats, who lost five seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and their own U.S. House seat.
Trump received better than 65% of the vote in Oklahoma and carried all 77 counties.
Ironically, a Biden victory is unlikely to improve their prospects. In recent decades, Democratic administrations have proved difficult for the state party as the Republican majority takes out its frustrations on the few remaining Democratic legislators.
Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation said little after Saturday’s announcement, with 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin tweeting: “Voters decide who wins the election, not the media. I fully support President Trump as he continues to fight for every legal vote to be counted.”
Tulsa County GOP Chairman Bob Jack echoed that, saying, “In our opinion the race won’t be called until all legal challenges are resolved and a candidate concedes.”
Both immediately after multiple outlets called the race for Biden and again once the sun went down, Tulsans took to the streets to celebrate.
Some gathered Saturday evening at the Greenwood Cultural Center for a “Bye Don” victory celebration where in June thousands rallied the night after Trump’s Tulsa rally.
Tykebrean Cheshier was one of those in the crowd, and said Biden’s victory Saturday was “a weight has been lifted off my shoulders” after the last four years.
“It feels like 2020 could be playing me, but it’s not,” Cheshier said. “I’m excited and I’m going to be excited for a while. ... The first black woman VP, as a black woman myself watching someone like her get elected, it’s great.”
