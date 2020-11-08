Watch Now: Oklahoma Democrats celebrate Joe Biden victory, Republicans not yet ready to concede contentious election

“Reach out to your neighbors,” she said. “Ask them, ‘What is it that concerns you?’”

State party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said all Oklahomans will benefit from an “integrated COVID-19 plan” that will “rebuild the economy while addressing social and racial justice.”

“All new administrations bring hope,” said state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “We have an opportunity to come together as Americans.”

“We want Republicans to know Democrats really are coming into this with the best intentions,” said Tulsa County Chairwoman Amanda Swope.

Saturday’s announcement comes after a rough election season for Oklahoma Democrats, who lost five seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and their own U.S. House seat.

Trump received better than 65% of the vote in Oklahoma and carried all 77 counties.

Ironically, a Biden victory is unlikely to improve their prospects. In recent decades, Democratic administrations have proved difficult for the state party as the Republican majority takes out its frustrations on the few remaining Democratic legislators.