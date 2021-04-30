Watch Now: Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm on Senate floor for Kamala Harris comments

Republican detractors have pointed to Harris’ mid-1990s relationship with California politician Willie Brown and have tried to link it to her years of public service as district attorney for San Francisco, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.

Cooper, who was a guest of Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, continued to blister Dahm, suggesting that his comments were explicitly sexist and racist in nature.

“Sen. Dahm, you don’t have to take it back,” he said. “You’re still sexist. It is still misogynistic. It is still racist.”

Shortly after his 10-minute address, the Senate went into executive session in what was a rare occurrence.

The chamber’s last executive session took place in 2013 when then-Sen. David Holt referred to a Democratic senator as “Matlock.”

Dahm, who was in attendance during Thursday’s session, did not return a call from the Tulsa World seeking comment.

Young, who has known Cooper for more than 30 years, said he didn’t have foreknowledge of the remarks but concluded that the pastor “did a really good job” overall based on the context of the message that also touched on racial strife and political divisiveness.