Watch Now: Officials approve $5 billion turnpike improvement plan

In addition, the bridges on the Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow will be worked on.

“These bridges have been referred to as rodeo bridges or bumpy bridges in Tulsa,” said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle. “Those bridges are due for a rehabilitation, so it is time. While we are doing the rehabilitation, we will take a look at the ride on that bridge, and do some corrections there.”

Projects also include new construction and improvements of various interchanges across the turnpike system throughout the state at a cost of $186 million.

Multiple access points on the Indian Nation Turnpike will be modified or fixed, Echelle said. An interchange will be added north of McAlester, and a dangerous interchange with U.S. 69 on the south side of McAlester will be redone, he said.

The project, dubbed ACCESS Oklahoma, will be paid for with bonds. Tolls are expected to increase to pay off the bonds.

Gatz said the OTA has a long history of raising tolls responsibly.

“Right now, our toll rates per mile are about 60% below the national average,” he said.