Watch now: Mullin describes Capitol insurrection in new interview as D.C. hearings begin

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin went into detail about his experiences Jan. 6 during the U.S. Capitol insurrection during a C-SPAN interview that aired Sunday.

Mullin said he wishes he were not there on the "dark day in American history." He reiterated his belief that "all of us are to blame ... because we have to learn a different way to debate."

He spoke about the moment he connected with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat he knew to have a military background.

"He poked his head up, and I said, 'Jason, get them out,'" of the other lawmakers on the House floor in fear for their lives. "I said, 'Break the door! Get them out.'"

He also said he does not agree with any vilification of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Bobbitt as she tried to break into the House of Representatives chamber.