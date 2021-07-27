Watch now: Mullin describes Capitol insurrection in new interview as D.C. hearings begin

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin went into detail about his experiences Jan. 6 during the U.S. Capitol insurrection during a C-SPAN interview that aired Sunday.
Mullin said he wishes he were not there on the "dark day in American history." He reiterated his belief that "all of us are to blame ... because we have to learn a different way to debate."
He spoke about the moment he connected with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat he knew to have a military background.
"He poked his head up, and I said, 'Jason, get them out,'" of the other lawmakers on the House floor in fear for their lives. "I said, 'Break the door! Get them out.'"
He also said he does not agree with any vilification of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Bobbitt as she tried to break into the House of Representatives chamber.
"He was doing his job," Mullin said. "He got put in a situation where he had to do his job because there were (House) members still in the balcony. And if you're going to present your weapon ... and give commands and they still don't listen and they still approach, you don't have a choice. Either you have to at that point discharge your weapon in ... self-defense or that weapon is going to be taken away from you, it's going to be used on you and put all of our lives in danger, too."
Mullin, who was on the House floor at the time of the attempted break-in and tried to convince some of the rioters to stop, backed the officer, whose name has never been released.
"He was the last person in the world who ever wanted to use force like that," Mullin says in the interview. "After it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, 'Sir, you did what you had to do.'
"And I mean that."
A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection opened its first hearing Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers. It will also look at the security failures that allowed hundreds of people to breach the Capitol and send lawmakers running for their lives.