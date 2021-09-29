Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race

“Republican leadership has failed us at almost every level of government,” Dahm said. “If you look at the national level at our current leaders, if you look at the state level at our current leaders — if you want to call them leaders, because they’re not leaders, at least not leading in defense of our rights and liberties.”

Dahm excluded Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee, who led her city’s resistance to mask mandates, and Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie, both of whom spoke on behalf of Dahm on Tuesday.

Dahm, who was reelected last year to a final state Senate term ending in 2024, said he will continue to advocate for fewer restrictions on gun ownership and possession, push for more restrictive abortion laws, and be guided by the principles of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

He said there are “three things that have to be fixed” — “election integrity,” including a “national voter ID,” securing and closing the borders, and the national debt.

The first two are intertwined, Dahm said, because “Democrats want those people here to be able to vote for them. We know they will use them in their fraudulent election schemes.”

Dahm said a national voter ID is necessary “to make it harder for Democrats to cheat.”