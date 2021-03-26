Watch Now: Lankford releases video from U.S.-Mexico border accusing Biden administration of allowing unfettered migration

U.S. Sen. James Lankford released video Friday he said shows the Biden administration has opened the United States' borders to just about anyone who wants to come.

"This is absolutely an open border situation," Lankford says into the camera. "Anybody who wants to come in from any country in the world."

The video shows Lankford with people clustered in the background under a bridge. Lankford said the people are waiting to be processed and released into the U.S. at McAllen, Texas.

"This is the problem," Lankford says. "This is one of the areas the media is not allowed to come into. That's the reason I wanted to be here, to say, 'This is what (President) Biden does not want you to see.'"

Lankford was part of a weekend trip to the border by Republican lawmakers intent on embarrassing the Biden administration's handling of an influx of immigrants at the southern border.

The uptick in traffic, which began in the latter part of 2020, has increased noticeably since Joe Biden became president two months ago. Officials say the number of unaccompanied minors taken into custody is on pace to top the all-time high of 76,000 arrested in 2019.